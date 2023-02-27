27.02.2023 14:59:47

The Intel Dividend Cut: What It Means for Investors

In what is likely not a surprise, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) announced last week that it was slashing its dividend by 66%. Declining revenue and net losses likely necessitated this move as it seeks to make a comeback in the industry it created.However, the semiconductor stock's share price did not fall significantly following the news, indicating that the move wasn't a big surprise and that it might bring relief along with disappointment to shareholders. Also, with the capital the cut frees up now available for other purposes, slashing the payout could benefit Intel in the longer term.The Intel dividend cut resolves an issue that has been growing more concerning for some time. Even as financials had deteriorated and the stock price fell, the company continued to hike the payout annually. The previous payout hike took effect in early 2022 and increased the payout by 5%, taking it to a quarterly level of $0.365 per share.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Intel Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Intel Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Intel Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 1 836,50 0,52% Intel Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Intel Corp. 23,58 0,64% Intel Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX bewegt sich um die Nulllinie -- DAX in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt schwankt der ATX um die Nulllinie, wogegen der deutschen Leitindex zulegt. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch in Grün.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen