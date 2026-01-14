Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

14.01.2026 14:50:00

The Intel Turnaround No One Saw Coming: Sold-Out Server CPUs and Apple Knocking at the Door

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock has shot up nearly 150% over the past year, and more gains could be on the way. On Tuesday, KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst John Vinh boosted his rating on Intel stock to the equivalent of a "buy" rating while attaching a $60 price target. Shares of Intel currently trade at around $47 per share.Why the sudden change of heart? Two key developments are changing the story around Intel's turnaround.Image source: Intel.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
