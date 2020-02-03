The Interactive Children's Books Market is expected to grow by USD 755.13 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Interactive Children's Books Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global interactive children's books market and it is poised to grow by USD 755.13 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on global interactive children's books market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by using interactive books for early literacy. In addition, growing e-commerce and m-commerce market is anticipated to boost the growth of the global interactive children's books market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global interactive children's books market is segmented as below:

Type

• Physical Books

• E-Books



Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for global interactive children's books market growth

This study identifies growing e-commerce and m-commerce market as the prime reasons driving the global interactive children's books market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global interactive children's books market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global interactive children's books market, including some of the vendors such as Amazon.com Inc., Arbordale Publishing LLC, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Corus Entertainment Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Co., Lagardère Group, Lerner Publishing Group Inc., Lostmy.name Ltd., Scholastic Corp. and ViacomCBS Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



