The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Expands Within the Empire State Realty Trust Portfolio

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc., a global provider of marketing solutions, signed a 26,134 sq. ft. lease on the sixth floor of 111 West 33rd Street. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. currently has a total of 90,629 sq. ft at 1400 Broadway. With this new lease, their total square footage with ESRT is now 116,763 sq. ft.

"The expansion by The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is another example of the incredible value and service proposition that ESRT offers, demonstrated by the 181 tenant expansions for approximately 1.3 million sq. ft. since 2013," said Thomas P. Durels, Executive Vice President, Real Estate, for ESRT. "111 West 33rd Street's ideal location has unparalleled convenience to mass transportation, the outdoor spaces of Broadway Plaza, and the many new restaurants, hotels and rooftop bars in NoMad and Times Square South, making its location a boon for employee convenience."

Scott Panzer, Robert Romano, and Shannon Rzeznikiewicz of Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc. represented The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Landlord representation was provided by Keith Cody from ESRT and Scott J. Klau, Erik S. Harris, and Neil L. Rubin from Newmark Knight Frank.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of June 30, 2019, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by use of the words "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects" and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in relying on forward-looking statements, because they involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond ESRT's control and could materially affect actual results. Such factors and risks include, without limitation, a failure of conditions or performance regarding any event or transaction described above, regulatory changes, and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in ESRT's filings with the SEC. Except as may be required by law, ESRT does not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statement.

