18.03.2022 01:00:00
"The invasion of Ukraine will have structural consequences on the global economy"
Carlos Torres Vila, ChairUkraine: ”The Russian invasion of Ukraine represents an enormous human tragedy.” “There is no doubt that the war will increase inflation and will negatively impact growth”Strength: BBVA has great capacity to continue growing and to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the two major trends that are defining the future: innovation and sustainabilityShareholders distributions: The total amount could reach up to €5.5 billion, taking into account the highest cash dividend per share of the past ten years, €0.31 per share, and the €3.5 billion share buyback program underway.Onur Genç, CEOResults: We have posted “the highest recurring profit of the past 10 years.” The Group’s excellent earnings “are the result of a superb performance in all of our countries.”Goals: “We have set some very ambitious goals that show our commitment to profitable growth and value creation for shareholders”Team: “None of this would be possible without the best team. Everything we have achieved and our future successes are and will be thanks to the people that make up BBVA”On Friday, BBVA is holding its Annual General Meeting at Bilbao’s Euskalduna Conference Center. Before going over the figures from 2021, Chair Carlos Torres Vila spoke of the invasion of Ukraine, which above all, represents an “enormous human tragedy.” In that regard, he said that beyond its immediate impact, this war “will have structural consequences on the global economy,” conditioning international relationships in all areas. “We are facing a new world order,” he added.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Banco Bilbao"
