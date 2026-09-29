Invesco Aktie

Invesco für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0M6U7 / ISIN: BMG491BT1088

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29.09.2026 14:00:02

The Invesco QQQ Trust Recently Hit a New All-Time High. Is It Still a Good ETF to Buy Right Now?

Investing in the top stocks on the Nasdaq exchange has historically been a great move for long-term investors. The Nasdaq-100 index is popular because it gives investors exposure to the top growth stocks on the exchange, and that has resulted in tremendous gains in recent years.

The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) tracks the Nasdaq-100, and over the past five years, it has more than doubled in value, outpacing the S&P 500, which has risen at a more modest rate of 77% during that same time frame.

However, recently, the Invesco ETF hit a new all-time high, and it comes at a time when the market is growing concerned about artificial intelligence (AI) stocks and a potential bubble that could burst in the near future. Is the ETF still a good buy right now, or has it gotten too risky?

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs 900,00 -0,55% Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
Invesco Ltd 26,63 0,00% Invesco Ltd

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