The Investment Opportunity of a Lifetime: 2 Brilliant Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Now

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon discussed artificial intelligence (AI) in his recent shareholder letter: "We are completely convinced the consequences will be extraordinary and possibly as transformational as some of the major technological inventions of the past several hundred years: Think the printing press, the steam engine, electricity, computing and the internet."Microsoft founder and former CEO Bill Gates shared a like-minded opinion in his blog last year. "The development of AI is as fundamental as the creation of the microprocessor, the personal computer, the internet, and the mobile phone." If Gates and Dimon are correct, the artificial intelligence boom could be the investment opportunity of a lifetime.Here's why Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) are worth buying.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel