|
13.06.2024 11:12:00
The Investment Opportunity of a Lifetime: 2 Brilliant Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Now
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon discussed artificial intelligence (AI) in his recent shareholder letter: "We are completely convinced the consequences will be extraordinary and possibly as transformational as some of the major technological inventions of the past several hundred years: Think the printing press, the steam engine, electricity, computing and the internet."Microsoft founder and former CEO Bill Gates shared a like-minded opinion in his blog last year. "The development of AI is as fundamental as the creation of the microprocessor, the personal computer, the internet, and the mobile phone." If Gates and Dimon are correct, the artificial intelligence boom could be the investment opportunity of a lifetime.Here's why Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) are worth buying.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|12,50
|0,00%