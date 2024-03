The iPhone's Best Days Are Long Gone -- It's Time to Focus on Apple's Hidden Moneymakers

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been built on hardware sales for decades and the iPhone is arguably the most successful single product of all time . However, the company's revenue and profit growth are no longer driven by its devices.Instead, Apple's financials are driven more and more by hidden revenue sources and fees, which Travis Hoium digs into in this video.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 23, 2024. The video was published on March 25, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel