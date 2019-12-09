The iQ Group Global Appoints World-Renowned Chemist to the Board of Member Company, GBS Inc.

SYDNEY, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The iQ Group Global, an enterprise dedicated to developing early stage bioscience assets, has made yet another high-profile appointment to the Board of member company, GBS Inc., the company has announced. Professor Jonathan Sessler, world-renowned chemist, has been appointed as Director.

A biosensor diagnostic company based in New York, GBS Inc. is commercializing the patent-protected Saliva Glucose Biosensor in the Asia Pacific region, where there are more people living with diabetes than anywhere else in the world. The Saliva Glucose Biosensor is the first non-invasive saliva-based glucose test aiming to replace the painful finger-prick blood test used by millions of people living with diabetes.

Heralded for his pioneering work on expanded porphyrins and their applications to biology and medicine, Professor Sessler is a world leader in chemistry. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry with the Highest Honors from The University of California, Berkeley, and a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from Stanford University. Since 1984, he has been a member of the Chemistry Department faculty at The University of Texas, Austin, one of the world's leading basic and applied research facilities and currently holds The Doherty-Welch Chair.

Professor Sessler's work has been cited more than 37,000 times; his h-index (Web of Science) is 106. His several awards and recognitions include: the Sloan Fellow, Fellow of the AAAS (American Association for the Advancement of Science) and the American Chemical Society, Arthur C. Cope Scholar, and winner of the Izatt-Christensen Award. In addition to this, Professor Sessler holds more than 75 patents and was a co-founder of Pharmacyclics. A Nasdaq-listed pharmaceutical research company, Pharmacyclics was purchased by Chicago-based pharma-giant Abbvie in 2015 for $21 billion.

"Professor Sessler brings unparalleled industry experience to the Board. His commercialization experience with oncology therapeutics will be a significant advantage in the development of the diagnostic Biosensor platform as it moves into other clinical chemistry tests in the future," said Harry Simeonidis, President and Director of GBS Inc.

Professor Sessler said he is delighted to be elected to the Board of Directors for GBS Inc.

"I feel honoured to be a part of the development of world-first, life-changing biotechnology, the Saliva Glucose Biosensor," Professor Sessler said. "It is incredibly exciting to be involved in its commercialization and to be able to take this ground-breaking technology to the 463 million people living with diabetes around the globe. Even more exciting are the additional possibilities of the biosensor, potentially changing diagnostics and testing like we've never seen before."

About The iQ Group Global Ltd.

The iQ Group Global Ltd. finds, funds and develops bioscience discoveries from some of the most respected universities and researchers around the world. The company provides research and development capabilities and detailed strategies that transform these assets from the discovery stage to commercially successful products. For more information visit: www.theiqgroupglobal.com

About GBS Inc.

GBS Inc. is a biosensor diagnostic technology company launching the world's first non-invasive saliva-based glucose test for people living with diabetes. With headquarters in New York City, GBS Inc. is on a mission to commercialize the Saliva Glucose Biosensor in the Asia Pacific Region, including Australia, Indonesia, Japan and New Zealand. GBS Inc. is a member of The iQ Group Global.

