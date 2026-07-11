Impact Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0RA7S / ISIN: GB00B3DFYL18
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11.07.2026 11:00:00
The Iran Ceasefire Is Over. Which Cryptocurrencies Could See the Biggest Impact in 2026?
On July 8, President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire with Iran "over" at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, and the U.S. and Iran have since returned to active hostilities. Oil prices spiked, and crypto prices saw plenty of volatility -- but, at least so far, that volatility hasn't resulted in sharp price declines as in the war's prior phase before the ceasefire, and some coins even went up.So which coins are the most likely to see the biggest impact from the war starting again, and why?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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