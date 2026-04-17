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18.04.2026 00:48:49
The Iran War Didn't Break the Market -- 3 Lessons About Time in the Market
During times of global turmoil like the Iran war, some investors might be tempted to say to themselves, "The world feels a little scary right now -- I think I'll sell some stocks and wait until the market calms down to buy more." Or: "Now feels like a bad time to invest in stocks. I'll pause my 401(k) contributions until the Iran war settles down and stocks get cheaper."Those ideas are all too common, all too human, and, unfortunately, often all too wrong. When people start to try to predict the future by deciding that "now is a bad time to buy stocks" or "later will be a better time to buy stocks," they're doing something called "timing the market."And no one knows how to time the market. No one knows for sure that today, or next week, or three months from now is a "good time" or "bad time" to buy stocks. No one knows what will happen to the stock market tomorrow, or next year, or in 10 years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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