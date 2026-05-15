International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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15.05.2026 13:30:00
The Iran War Hit International Small Caps Hard. Here Is Why VSS Could Be One of the Most Interesting Long-Term Buys Coming Out of the Volatility.
In the weeks following the start of the war between the U.S. and Iran, international small-cap stocks were hit particularly hard, dropping nearly 12% from Feb. 27 through March 30.Investors were selling off international small caps because they were less able to withstand the energy shocks from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Geopolitical concerns sparked a flight to safety, prompting investors to move into more stable, liquid investments. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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