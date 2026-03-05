Comes Aktie
ISIN: PLCOMES00020
|
05.03.2026 09:51:00
The Iran War Is Roiling Wall Street -- but 86 Years of History Make Clear What Comes Next for Stocks
When examined as a whole, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have thrived with President Donald Trump in the White House. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq gained 57%, 70%, and 142%, respectively, during his first, non-consecutive term, and they've all rallied by double digits since his second term began in January 2025.But these gains have also been accompanied by several roller-coaster rides on Wall Street. For instance, the five-week COVID-19 crash (February-March 2020) and Trump's Liberation Day tariff and trade policy announcement in April 2025 both led to a broader market dive.President Trump overseeing Operation Epic Fury. Image source: Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!