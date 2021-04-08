The Iroquois Club Kicks Off Masters Tournament Week With Professional Golf Club Fitting Experience

BELLE MEADE, Tenn., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iroquois Club, Nashville's premiere, private social and golf venue, and APG, a vendor of high-performance gear, will host a PXG GEN4 Golf Club Demo and Fitting Day on Saturday, April 10 at noon. Scheduled to coincide with the Masters Tournament, April 8 through April 11, those who have been inspired watching the pros can be professionally fit for the world's finest golf equipment.

PXG Fitting Specialists will offer swing sessions for members to test PXG GEN4 Golf Clubs on The Iroquois Club's TrackMan Golf Simulators and answer questions about individual performance and the technology behind the equipment.

"Being able to co-host this event at The Iroquois Club, one of the most impressive venues and social clubs in the nation, is a great privilege," said Paul Gravette, founder of APG, and successful Nashville entrepreneur.

PXG has partnered with the Iroquois Club and APG to provide individual fitting experiences for members and swing sessions during club events.

Informed by years of unbridled research and development, PXG's new flagship GEN4 Golf Clubs leverage the company's latest, groundbreaking innovations and most advanced technologies to date. The GEN4 lineup includes all-new Drivers, Fairways, Hybrids, and Irons designed to deliver explosive performance.

About The Iroquois Club

Located in Belle Meade just outside Nashville, The Iroquois Club is a social club that elevates the guest experience to new heights. The venue boasts TrackMan indoor golf simulators, full cocktail bar, and decorous lounges designed for comfort and tranquility. For more information, visit: www.icbellemeade.com.

About PXG

American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons founded PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf - in 2014. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces some of the finest golf clubs in the world.

PXG's professional staff includes Zach Johnson, Pat Perez, Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Grant Hirschman, Sung Kang, Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley, Danny Lee, Luke List, Henrik Norlander, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Danielle Kang, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Haley Moore, Ryann O'Toole, Gerina Piller, Jennifer Song, Mariah Stackhouse, and Linnea Strom.

PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, sport fashion apparel and accessories. For more information, visit: www.pxg.com.

About APG

Active Performance Gear (APG) was founded by Paul Gravette as an online portal for major manufacturers of the best in performance apparel and gear. Mr. Gravette is an entrepreneur and angel investor with a proven record of success in developing business strategies. He is considered an industry thought leader and is a highly sought-after business consultant. For more information about APG, follow us on Instagram: www.instagram.com/apgrep/.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-iroquois-club-kicks-off-masters-tournament-week-with-professional-golf-club-fitting-experience-301264351.html

SOURCE The Iroquois Club; Gravette Companies, LLC