The iShares MSCI Japan ETF Has Surged. What Investors Should Consider Before Buying Now.
International stocks -- both the developed and emerging market varieties -- are extending last year's outperformance of the S&P 500 in the early stages of 2026. For many investors, a broad-based index fund is the preferred way to access non-U.S. stocks, but some market participants choose to take on tactical exposures targeting specific countries.Fortunately, they don't have to embrace exotic, potentially turbulent fare. Rather, they can consider funds like the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEMKT: EWJ), which is soaring -- and there are indications that this exchange-traded fund (ETF) has more gas in 2026.This Japan ETF is benefiting from domestic policy and market-minded reforms. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
