The J. M. Smucker Co. Issues Voluntary Recall of Select Jif® Products Sold in the U.S. for Potential Salmonella Contamination

ORRVILLE, Ohio, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The J. M. Smucker Co. is recalling select Jif® peanut butter products sold in the U.S. due to potential Salmonella contamination. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets. Recalled products include the products below with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. Lot codes are included alongside best-if-used-by date.

Description UPC JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025516 JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025537 JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024705 JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024706 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150007565 JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL 5150008026 JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE 5150008051 JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE 5150008058 JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE 5150021889 JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE 5150024114 JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024130 JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO 5150024136 JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024137 JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK 5150024143 JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024163 JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024170 JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK 5150024174 JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024177 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY 5150024182 JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024191 JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024307 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024321 JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024322 JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024331 JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK 5150024404 JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150024540 JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH 5150024545 JIF 33.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150024548 JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH 5150024545 JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH 5150024572 JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH 5150024572 JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024769 JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024776 JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025499 JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025516 JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025518 JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER 5150025530 JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025537 JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150025542 JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025565 JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025574 JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY 5150025578 JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150072001 JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150072002 JIF TO GO 8 PACK 250 GRAM CREAMY 5150075007 JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150041418 JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT 5150092100 JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024705 JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024177

If consumers have products matching the above description in their possession, they should dispose of it immediately.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM ET.

This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Based on the information known to date, we are unable to estimate the financial impact of the recall either on our fiscal year ended April 30, 2022, or on our current fiscal year 2023. We will provide additional information as soon as possible.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Readers should understand that the risks, uncertainties, factors, and assumptions listed and discussed in this press release, including the following important factors and assumptions, could affect the future results of the Company and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements:

the impact of food security concerns involving either our products or our competitors' products, including product recalls;

the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, industry, suppliers, customers, consumers, employees, and communities;

disruptions or inefficiencies in our operations or supply chain, including any impact caused by product recalls, political instability, terrorism, armed hostilities (including the recent outbreak of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine ), extreme weather conditions, natural disasters, pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), or other calamities;

and ), extreme weather conditions, natural disasters, pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), or other calamities; risks related to the availability of, and cost inflation in, supply chain inputs, including labor, raw materials, commodities, packaging, and transportation;

risks associated with derivative and purchasing strategies we employ to manage commodity pricing and interest rate risks;

our ability to generate sufficient cash flow to continue operating under our capital deployment model, including capital expenditures, debt repayment, dividend payments, and share repurchases;

our ability to implement and realize the full benefit of price changes, and the impact of the timing of the price changes to profits and cash flow in a particular period;

general competitive activity in the market, including competitors' pricing practices and promotional spending levels;

the concentration of certain of our businesses with key customers and suppliers, including single-source suppliers of certain key raw materials and finished goods, and our ability to manage and maintain key relationships;

impairments in the carrying value of goodwill, other intangible assets, or other long-lived assets or changes in the useful lives of other intangible assets or other long-lived assets; and

risks related to other factors described under "Risk Factors" in other reports and statements we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, when evaluating the information contained in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, to reflect new events or circumstances.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-j-m-smucker-co-issues-voluntary-recall-of-select-jif-products-sold-in-the-us-for-potential-salmonella-contamination-301552366.html

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.