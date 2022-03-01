The J. M. Smucker Company Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $69.7 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $261.5 million, or $2.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The J. M. Smucker Company reported adjusted earnings of $252.5 million or $2.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $2.06 billion from $2.08 billion last year.

The J. M. Smucker Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $69.7 Mln. vs. $261.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.64 vs. $2.32 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.09 -Revenue (Q3): $2.06 Bln vs. $2.08 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.35 - $8.65