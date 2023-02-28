28.02.2023 13:10:34

The J. M. Smucker Company Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $208.5 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $69.7 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The J. M. Smucker Company reported adjusted earnings of $236.8 million or $2.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $2.216 billion from $2.057 billion last year.

The J. M. Smucker Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $208.5 Mln. vs. $69.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.95 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.12 -Revenue (Q3): $2.216 Bln vs. $2.057 Bln last year.

