The J. M. Smucker Company Reveals Retreat In Q1 Profit
(RTTNews) - The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $109.8 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $153.9 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, The J. M. Smucker Company reported adjusted earnings of $178.1 million or $1.67 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $1.87 billion from $1.86 billion last year.
The J. M. Smucker Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $109.8 Mln. vs. $153.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.03 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.87 Bln vs. $1.86 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.20 - $8.60
