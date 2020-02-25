The Jamaican Pot, Inc. Announces the Opening of Its Newest Restaurant within Detroit's New Center One Area

DETROIT, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Jamaican Pot is a recognized name in Metro-Detroit and serves traditional Jamaican dishes, with their unique flare, under the direction of owner and main cook, Rose Marie Cunningham. Specialties include traditionally prepared boneless Jerk Chicken, Ox Tail, Rice and Peas, Curry Chicken and for a quick take out, Beef, Curry Chicken and Vegetarian Patties. Additional items, that are unique to The Jamaican Pot, includes a variety of locally made juices, traditional and Jamaican-style cakes and pastries, enough sweets to choose one every day of the week and not eat one twice.

Join us during our launch phase for lunch and dinner, when we will be open for limited hours and with limited menu items. No call-in/delivery orders will be accepted, as we work out our new serving process. Presently, planned hours will be; beginning 19 Feb 2020, Monday to Saturday from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

Then join us March 6th and 7th, 2020 for our grand opening celebration. Drop by at your convenience and say hi and experience our Caribbean-themed decorated environment and ambiance with us. Stay awhile and allow it to take you away, if only for a bit, whether ordering for dine-in or for take-out and be whisked away by specialized reggae and Caribbean music along with the attentive care of our friendly and courteous staff. Choose from our menu and enjoy your choice of meat-and-heat, coupled with rice and beans, steamed cabbage and plantains or order one of our various vegetarian menu items.

Like famed TV33 personality, Edgar Lowman (The Coffee Man Show) says, "If it's from The Jamaican Pot, BOOM!" At The Jamaican Pot, we take pride in providing customer service second to none and food prepared uniquely The Jamaican Pot way – come see and taste it for yourself. You will be delighted!

Our story is one of hard work and of love… love for food, love for people, that is. Our first restaurant was started with $400.00, faith, and the belief that there was a demand for our style of Jamaican food in Metro-Detroit; we were right. In fact, today, based upon customer feedback, we are #1 in taste, unique and authentic environment as well as in customer service and we aim to sustain this trend with continued hard work and great food that is worth the return visit every time.

The Jamaican Pot, Incorporated Rose and Bruce Cunningham (888-482-3042 Xt132) info@thejamaicanpot.com

SOURCE The Jamaican Pot, Inc