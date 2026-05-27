Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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27.05.2026 15:18:00
The Japanese Insurer Berkshire Hathaway Quietly Took a Stake In: Should U.S. Investors Follow?
When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB), the conglomerate Warren Buffett built, invests in an insurance company, the market pays attention.That's exactly what happened in March, when Berkshire subsidiary National Indemnity purchased a 2.5% stake in Tokio Marine (OTC: TKOMY), one of Japan's largest insurers. The investment clocked in at about $1.8 billion at the time of buy-in and is now worth roughly $2.2 billion after a sharp rise in Tokio Marine's stock price.The question is whether individual investors should follow Berkshire's lead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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