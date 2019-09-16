The JNA Awards and KGK Group renew partnership

HONG KONG, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The JNA Awards is proud to announce that the KGK Group will be continuing its support to the awards programme as an Honoured Partner. The renewal of the partnership reinforces KGK's endorsement of the Awards' mission to recognise and honour industry leaders who have achieved remarkable accomplishments. KGK Group will participate in the 2020 partners signing ceremony that will take place during the JNA Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner on Tuesday, 17 September 2019 at the InterContinental Hong Kong.

Since 2017, the KGK Group has been faithfully supporting the JNA Awards as an Honoured Partner. Championing the same values as the JNA Awards – excellence, innovation and best business practices, KGK has led the industry by example. The company diligently pursues natural vertical integration strategies, upholds social responsibilities and has built a diverse company culture that is both inclusive and multigenerational.

With a global presence across 19 countries, the KGK Group is recognised as one of the most established brands in the jewellery and gemstone industry. The company covers the entire spectrum of mining, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of coloured gemstones, diamonds and jewellery, and owns operations and offices across the globe.

"It is our privilege to associate with one of the industry's most celebrated international platforms. Through our partnership with the JNA Awards, our efforts to promote excellence, innovation and creative thinking in the gems and jewellery industry have been scaling up consistently. We are thankful to our partners and patrons for their invaluable trust in us and we look forward to starting another chapter with the JNA Awards," Sanjay Kothari, Vice Chairman of the KGK Group expressed. "In the coming year, we plan to reorganise our manufacturing capabilities and focus on building efficient online business models with emerging and maturing digital technologies."

Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards and Director of Business Development – Jewellery Group at Informa Markets, shared, "KGK is a key global player in the industry and we are thrilled to have them on board with us since 2017. We share and support the same values and I look forward to a fruitful partnership together to help drive the trade forward."

Organised by Informa Markets, the JNA Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner is one of the most highly anticipated events in the jewellery industry. Since its inception in 2012, the JNA Awards has inspired countless companies and individuals in the jewellery and gemstone industry to excel and achieve, contributing to the industry's advancement.

