JPMorgan Chase Aktie
WKN: 850628 / ISIN: US46625H1005
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21.05.2026 11:45:00
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Doesn't Interest Me, but It Might Work for You
Income investors willing to look a bit off the beaten path might have come across the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEMKT: JEPI) in their search; its monthly dividend payments and yields of up to 10% are certainly attractive.As is the case with all investment choices, however, this one comes with trade-offs ... trade-offs that don't work for me. But that doesn't necessarily mean this fund isn't right for you.It's a somewhat unusual instrument.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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