The Justice Department and the Commerce Department confirmed in a joint statement on Monday that they are running a criminal investigation into Megaspeed, the Singapore-based AI company at the center of a scandal that led to the ouster of now-former Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang.

The agencies said Commerce opened the case all the way back in 2024 after spotting "suspicious activity" surrounding the company, suspecting it may be involved in chip diversion -- getting Nvidia's most advanced chips to buyers who aren't allowed to have them under U.S. export rules.

Then, in May 2025, investigators asked Nvidia for records of its sales to Megaspeed. A month later, Nvidia put the company on its own internal "no sell" list. Commerce agents, along with Singaporean law enforcement, inspected Megaspeed that June, interviewing its then-CEO, Alice Huang. Megaspeed denies wrongdoing, and its CEO, Tan Yong Pong, said multiple inspections -- by Commerce's investigators, Malaysia's trade ministry, and Nvidia itself -- found no evidence of illicit chip transfers. He said the company will cooperate fully with U.S. authorities.

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