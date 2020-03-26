The Kelley Group and Inc. CEO Project Join with "Behind the Scenes" to Produce "Training and Crisis Communications Solutions"

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. CEO Project, a leading CEO peer group and business advisory to many high-growth companies, and The Kelley Group, Intl., a leader in communication skills training, have teamed together with the producers of Laurence Fishburne's "Behind the Scenes" show to create a documentary that addresses the need for effective training and crisis communication during the current coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.

By donating their time and talents to this effort, these three organizations hope to energize CEOs, business leaders and financial advisors to increase their communication efforts and to support fundraising agencies for victims of the current crisis. This not-for-profit educational documentary will be broadcast on Public Television, CNN, CNBC, FOX Business, Discovery, and will be distributed via the Internet.

Sid Yu, partner at Inc. CEO Project says, "The impact of the health crisis requires CEOs to lead their businesses and support their communities so they can effectively navigate through the economic and personal impact."

Jim Schleckser, founder of Inc. CEO Project, adds, "It's critical that CEOs focus on eliminating constraints for their companies and employees to ensure they survive the downturn and are able to expand their business models, processes and talents."

Brooke Kelley, co-founder of The Kelley Group, says professionals are feeling an urgent need for crisis training, "When we launched our crisis communications training teleseminars for financial advisors, they were immediately oversubscribed, and the feedback we received proved how important it is for business leaders and financial advisors to know how to effectively communicate during difficult times."

The documentary will feature The Kelley Group's co-founders, Sarano and Brooke Kelley. Sarano has been rated the number #1 speaker for the financial services industry by the SIA Wharton School of Business and was previously a top producer and leading trainer for the oldest and largest Fortune 500 communications and media training firm in the nation. He also was media skills coach for The President's White House Fellows for two years. He and Brooke Kelley have coached countless CEOs and C-suite executives in communication skills.

Sarano says, "The leaders of companies and those driving the financial markets have to be a voice of reason during these stressful times. During this pandemic, they have to pull together with governments to stem panic and irrational behaviors that only worsen an already challenging situation."

To help people stay mentally sharp, physically well and family focused during these difficult times, The Kelley Group is offering a free copy of their bestselling book, The Game: Win Your Life in 90-Days, which is the basis for their highly effective coaching program. To download, CLICK HERE. https://thekelleygroup.net/the-game-ebook/

To register for a complimentary 90-day coaching program, "Attack the Coronavirus," CLICK HERE.

https://thekelleygroup.net/2020-03-21-and-2020-04-02-wall-streets-gift-to-main-street/

The Kelley Group [http://www.thekelleygroup.net/]: Wall Street's premier coaching, training and professional speaking company.

Inc. CEO Project: Helps Inc. 500/ 5000 CEOs improve the performance of their high-growth companies with business-advisory CEO peer groups.

