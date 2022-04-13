Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
The Key Reason Airbnb Might Be Superior to Vrbo
Airbnb's (NASDAQ: ABNB) inventory has unmatched uniqueness. In this clip from "Ask Us Anything" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 23, Motley Fool contributors Jamie Louko and Jon Quast discuss why Airbnb might come out superior to Vrbo (NASDAQ: EXPE) due to its supply of offerings on its platform along with its strong brand name.Jamie Louko: Vrbo and Airbnb are pretty similar platforms. Vrbo is actually the first mover if I'm not mistaken. They started this whole thing and got to scale before Airbnb. But I do see Airbnb as a superior platform for a few reasons. First, Airbnb just has a wider offering. They have nearly four million hosts. More than that, I think it's around over six million active listings on their platform. The inventory for users like us is just much larger on Airbnb than on Vrbo. Those stays are so much more creative, I guess. They're more unique. For example, you can live in a potato on Airbnb. There is a stay in Idaho or Iowa, whatever the potato state is, where you can live in a potato. That is just something you can not find anywhere else. Because if I'm being frank, there is probably only one potato that you can live in and it is on Airbnb, and I bet you that if you look out for the next year, nearly every single day is booked for that stay. Just those really unmatched uniqueness for Airbnb is just something that Vrbo has not been able to replicate. Secondly, I think that Airbnb has a stronger brand name. This is from personal experience. I live in Maine, so it's a small sample size. But when when I talk to friends about where they are staying, Airbnb comes up a lot. I said this on Backstage Pass yesterday. If you're a Backstage Pass member, you can go check out the show at 4:00 pm. But when I look for a really strong brand names, I look at my friend group around me, which is ages 19, 20, 21 and then I look at a slightly older demographic and for that, I use my parents and my parents' friends. And my mom, when I said that I was going to North Carolina, she said, "You should go on Airbnb, " and that was the first thing that she said to me. When a brand resonates so well between younger consumers like me, and a normal age demographic like parents, I really think that's so much stronger. The fact that both groups really know Airbnb and Airbnb is the first thing that comes to mind really gives it an advantage over a competitor like Vrbo, which I'm pretty certain if I asked somebody like my mom what Vrbo was, she's not the most tech-savvy person in the world granted, but if I were to ask her, I would be surprised if she knew what Vrbo actually was.Continue reading
