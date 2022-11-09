The Keyes Company continues commitment to better real estate experiences through expanded partnership with Lone Wolf Technologies

Florida's top-ranking independent brokerage will provide transaction management, business intelligence, and back office to over 50 offices, 3,000 REALTORS®

DALLAS and CAMBRIDGE, ON and MIAMI, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Keyes Company announced today an expanded partnership with Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf") to provide a suite of solutions, including Lone Wolf Back Office, Lone Wolf Transactions (TransactionDesk Edition), and BrokerMetrics®, to over 50 offices and 3,000 REALTORS® in Florida.

The Keyes Company is the number-one independent family-owned brokerage in Florida. The decision to expand the partnership with Lone Wolf, the leader in North American residential real estate software, comes after a years-long collaboration focused on enhancement of product functionality, improvement in deployment flexibility, and continued growth.

"When we first started working with Lone Wolf, we had just introduced Back Office because it was the one system that would allow us to do payables and receivables and manage commissions for multiple companies in one system," said Wendi Iglesias, Chief Information Officer of The Keyes Company. "As we grew and as Lone Wolf grew, more solutions made sense for us—from Transactions that sync directly to the back office and help us create cross-office efficiency, to our own title company integrated into Transactions through Lone Wolf Marketplace, and now to business intelligence that allows us to identify market trends and opportunities."

With this partnership, all offices under The Keyes Company will have access to:

Lone Wolf Back Office , the back office and accounting system built to handle real estate–specific functions like custom commissions, MLS integrations, reporting, agent management, and more

, the back office and accounting system built to handle real estate–specific functions like custom commissions, MLS integrations, reporting, agent management, and more Lone Wolf Transactions , the leading brokerage transaction management software that integrates with Back Office and includes access to Authentisign, real estate's leading eSignature solution, forms, and third-party solutions through Lone Wolf Marketplace

, the leading brokerage transaction management software that integrates with Back Office and includes access to Authentisign, real estate's leading eSignature solution, forms, and third-party solutions through Lone Wolf Marketplace BrokerMetrics, the business intelligence solution that taps into industry data to provide brokers with insights into market share, growth, dynamics, pricing analyses, and custom reports

"We share a mutual vision for the real estate experience with the team at Lone Wolf, and we have great hopes for the future of this partnership," Iglesias continued. "Through this partnership, we're delivering what we as a business need to be efficient—and giving every agent, broker, and admin who works with us the power to be true partners to our customers."

"The Keyes Company and the team here at Lone Wolf share the mission for a connected real estate experience, and we are so excited to continue to work with them through this partnership," said Jimmy Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of Lone Wolf. "Over the years, we've worked closely with The Keyes Company to meet the evolving needs of real estate professionals—and we're committed to continuously improving the overall experience for everyone involved in real estate by providing the industry's top technology suite for franchises, brokerages, and agents."

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are located in Cambridge, ON, and Dallas, TX.

About The Keyes Company

Independently-owned and operated since 1926, The Keyes Company is a leader in the real estate industry. Keyes, along with its network of partner brokerages comprises 58 offices, more than 3,600 Associates and closed over $11.7 billion in annual real estate sales and services in 2021. Keyes' offices are distributed throughout seven counties – Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Volusia, and Lee. Keyes expands our Associates' reach globally as a Founding Member and Shareholder of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, the world's largest network of independent brokerages. The Keyes Company offers a suite of resources to cover whatever needs arise while buying or selling a home. Mortgage, title, insurance and property management needs are all managed in-house, allowing Keyes Realtors® to close deals with speed and efficiency while giving clients valuable access to the professionals responsible for the specific service lines.

