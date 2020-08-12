The Keyes Family of Companies and Matterport Partner to Offer Realtors® 3D Virtual Tours for Every Listing to Accelerate Business

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and MIAMI, Fla., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Keyes Family of Companies , Florida's top independent brokerage, and Matterport , the market leader in 3D capture and spatial data, today announced a partnership that enables over 3,500 of its real estate Associates in South Florida to easily add a Matterport 3D virtual tour to their listings. Associates can now help sellers extend their reach and enable prospective buyers to walk through the property from anywhere in the world.

"Matterport 3D virtual tours give our customers the confidence they need to make one of the most important decisions they will ever make," said Mike Pappas, President and CEO of The Keyes Family of Companies. "The richness of detail and information available in these 3D tours gives buyers assurance in their choice. Sellers appreciate the competitive edge virtual tours provide and the reduction of in-person walkthroughs of their home."

For almost a century, The Keyes Company has been known for its deep expertise of local neighborhoods and empowering its Associates with the latest tools and technology to deliver an unparalleled customer experience. Now, Keyes Associates have two ways to add Matterport 3D property viewings to every listing and access them from a centralized Matterport Cloud account. With Matterport Capture Services ™, Associates can quickly and easily schedule 3D property scans with a local Matterport Capture Technician™ skilled in using the Matterport Pro 2 camera. Or, they can choose to capture the properties themselves with the Pro2 camera, compatible 360 cameras or iPhones.

"Both buyers and sellers demand an experience that allows them to explore homes conveniently, comprehensively and safely," said RJ Pittman, CEO of Matterport. "Matterport is excited to empower The Keyes Family of Companies with multiple ways to easily and effectively showcase properties to a world of buyers, while delivering the best virtual property experience to their customers. It will give Keyes a strong competitive edge in winning more customers as they look to differentiate themselves even further."

Matterport's immersive 3D tours function as a 24/7 open house accessible from anywhere, anytime, on any device. With a single scan, the Matterport platform automatically generates its industry-leading virtual property viewing, 4K print-quality photos, schematic floor plans, as well as guided and video tours. All of these rich, visual assets can easily be added to websites; within listings and emails; or on social media channels, exponentially growing the number of prospects that can be reached and engaged. In fact, a commissioned study showed that the average listing with a 3D tour sold for up to 9% higher and closed up to 31% faster.

About The Keyes Company

Independently owned and operated since 1926, The Keyes Company is a leader in the real estate industry. Keyes completed a merger with Illustrated Properties in July 2016. Following the merger, Keyes has 58 offices, more than 3,500 Associates and nearly $7 billion in annual real estate sales and services. Keyes' offices are distributed throughout six counties – Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and Volusia. Keyes expands our Associates' reach globally as a Founding Member and Shareholder of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. The Keyes Company offers a suite of resources to cover whatever needs arise while buying or selling a home. Mortgage, title, insurance and property management needs can all be managed in-house, allowing Keyes to close deals with speed and efficiency while giving clients valuable access to the professionals responsible for the specific service lines.

About Matterport

Matterport is the industry leader in 3D capture and spatial data with a mission to digitize and index the built world, and advance the way people interact with the places they inhabit and explore. Matterport's all-in-one 3D data platform enables anyone to turn a physical space into an immersive digital twin and share it with others to connect and collaborate in 3D. In less than a decade, customers such as Redfin, HH Angus, Sotheby's, Arup and Marriott, have captured billions of square feet of space in over 80 countries.

Learn more at matterport.com , browse a gallery of digital twins , or explore a curated global collection of 3D spaces at Destination : Everywhere .

