The Kim Law Firm Earns Top Ranking in 2021 Best Law Firms List

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kim Law Firm is proud to be ranked for a second consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America in the 2021 edition of Best Law Firms. The firm is regionally recognized in Houston as a Tier 1 law firm for its work in commercial litigation.

To be eligible for a Best Law Firms ranking, a firm must first have at least one lawyer recognized by The Best Lawyers in America, a publication that honors the top five percent of private practicing lawyers in the U.S. Earlier this year, firm founder John H. Kim and trial lawyer Denise H. Kim received repeat selection to Best Lawyers for commercial litigation.

"A Tier 1 ranking speaks to the expertise and results that we strive to consistently deliver for clients. To be considered a leading law firm for commercial litigation by both clients and our peers is one of the best honors our firm can receive," said Mr. Kim.

The rankings are decided each year through an extensive evaluation process that includes client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading industry attorneys, and an assessment of background information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process.

Best Lawyers has been providing trusted rankings and information on lawyers in all practice areas for almost 40 years, and the U.S. News & World Report has been providing necessary guidance to the American public since 1933. To learn more about the selection methodology or to view a complete list of firm and attorneys named to the list, visit https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/.

The Kim Law Firm has earned a stellar reputation for hard work, thorough preparation, and top-notch legal acumen. Collectively, the firm has recovered more than a half-billion dollars for clients through aggressive litigation. Mr. Kim also has erased billions of dollars of potential liability for companies. The firm's clients include entrepreneurs, business start-ups, mid-sized companies, and established national and international corporations. For more information about Mr. Kim and the trial lawyers at his firm, visit www.thekimlawfirm.com.

