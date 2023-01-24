The Komax Group records a high order intake and strong revenue growth

The Komax Group set new records in 2022 in terms of order intake and revenues, with order intake 40.6% higher than in the previous year, at CHF 678.1 million (2021: CHF 482.4 million). Revenues likewise registered an increase of more than 40%, to just over CHF 600 million (2021: CHF 421.1 million). Even without the Schleuniger Group, which has been consolidated in the Komax Group since September 2022, record results would have been achieved. The EBIT margin is expected to be near 12% (2021: 10.6%).

Three factors played a key role in shaping the 2022 financial year and led to a significant increase in order intake and revenues: the combination of Komax and Schleuniger at the end of August, the war in Ukraine and the pronounced trend towards a higher level of automation in wire processing. Business developed well in all regions in 2022. Order intake amounted to CHF 678.1 million, an increase of 40.6% on the previous year (2021: CHF 482.4 million). Komax recorded an order intake of CHF 599.6 million, while Schleuniger received orders totaling CHF 78.4 million in the four months following the combination. Even without the combination, Komax would have exceeded its previous years result by 24.3% and achieved an order intake that was more than CHF 100 million higher than in the record year of 2018 (CHF 496.7 million).

On the whole, the Komax Group mastered the ongoing challenges in supply chains very well. Nevertheless, it found itself confronted by delays and was not able to process all orders with the customary speed. The Komax Group posted revenues of just over CHF 600 million in 2022 (2021: CHF 421.1 million), an increase of more than 40% on the previous year. Komax contributed around CHF 520 million to this revenue figure, which equates to a year-on-year increase of more than 23%. Since a number of orders could not be delivered in 2022, the Komax Group started 2023 with a high order backlog. In terms of the EBIT margin, the Komax Group is expecting a figure that is near 12% (2021: 10.6%) and thus above the 11% forecast.

The Komax Group will publish its detailed financial statements for 2022 on 14 March 2023.

New syndicated loan with ESG component

The Komax Group achieved a pleasing result in 2022 and, in addition, secured financial room for maneuver over the long term with a new syndicated loan. The new contract with a term of a good five years (December 2022 to January 2028) increases the credit line from CHF 187 million to CHF 250 million, with the option of adding a further CHF 60 million. The rate of interest is linked to an ESG component. In other words, the Komax Group has agreed with the consortium made up of six banks (lead bank: Zürcher Kantonalbank) a bonus/malus system based on an ESG rating. In addition to the syndicated loan, the Komax Group has bilateral credit lines available, which together amount to a maximum of CHF 60 million (previously CHF 30 million).

