The Korea Ginseng Association announced 2019 Korean Ginseng Festivals are being held successfully

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The Korea Ginseng Association has announced that 2019 Korean Ginseng Festivals are being held successfully across the nation.

With the first festival in Eumseong, Chungcheongbuk-do beginning on 26th September, the 2019 Korean Ginseng festivals were held at 13 cities including Geumsan, Eumsung, Gimpo and in some area the festival will be continue until 17th November.

Part of the purpose of the festivals was to promote the health benefits of Korean ginseng. Indeed, Korean ginseng has various effects such as improving immunity, fatigue and bone health.

Sometimes, Korean Ginseng was used to be misunderstood as a food which unnecessarily raises body heat. However it was confirmed that it is not true through a study conducted 7 years ago in a collaboration between Korea's Rural Development Administration and China's Jilin Agricultural University for 3 years.

When subjected to Korean and Chinese ginseng, both brought no changes to the subject's body temperature, weight, or blood pressure -- while Korean ginseng helped in increasing the white blood cell count of the subject.

Korean ginseng is classified by Eastern medical standards as 'On' (meaning 'warm'), along with ginger, turmeric and garlic. These have positive effects on facilitating digestion and calming the mind without forcefully increasing body heat. Ginseng has been accepted as an extremely effective medicine, but these study results have now opened possibilities for it to be treated as a healthy food ingredient, allowing more people to become accustomed to its beneficial qualities.

Chairman Ban Sang-bae of The Korea Ginseng Association stated "Korean Ginseng is a good ingredient that is healthy enough to be used as a valuable medicine since the ancient times. We hope that people indulge in its healthy and healing qualities."

