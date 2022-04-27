|
27.04.2022 13:49:03
The Kraft Heinz Company Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $776 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $563 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, The Kraft Heinz Company reported adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $6.05 billion from $6.39 billion last year.
The Kraft Heinz Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $776 Mln. vs. $563 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.63 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q1): $6.05 Bln vs. $6.39 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Kraft Heinz Companymehr Nachrichten
|
26.04.22
|Ausblick: The Kraft Heinz Company legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: The Kraft Heinz Company legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.02.22
|Ausblick: The Kraft Heinz Company zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
01.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: The Kraft Heinz Company mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)