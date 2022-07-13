|
13.07.2022 17:45:12
The Kudelski Group Agrees to Divest its 40% Equity in iWedia
|
Kudelski Group
/ Key word(s): Sales Result
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53
Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA July 13, 2022 The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, today announced that it has agreed to sell its 40% equity in iWedia, a provider of tier 1 software solutions for connected TV devices and Android TV.
An agreement, subject to customary closing conditions, has been reached with Zurich-based Reinhart Interactive TV AG to acquire 100% of iWedia.
This sale is part of the Groups efforts to divest non-core assets and focus on our core businesses, said Gilles Rapin, Senior Vice-President, Innovation and Business Development at the Kudelski Group.
The divestment of the 40% equity represents a cash transaction for the Group. Other financial terms were not disclosed.
About the Kudelski Group
The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services.
The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.
Contacts
Cédric Alber
Corporate Communications
Senior Director Public Relations
+41 79 647 61 71
Santino Rumasuglia
Kudelski Group
Vice President Head of Investor Relations
+1 480 430 9952
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kudelski Group
|route de Genève 22-24
|1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 21 732 01 01
|Fax:
|+41 21 732 01 00
|E-mail:
|info@nagra.com
|Internet:
|https://www.nagra.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012268360
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1397535
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1397535 13.07.2022
