The Kudelski Group Divests its DVNor Assets

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA February 20, 2023 The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, today announced that it has sold its DVNor assets and related media ingestion and asset management services business to Sweden-based Pixlo AB.

The Group continues to focus on its core businesses, and this transaction is part of our ongoing effort to divest non-core assets, said Morten Solbakken, Executive Vice-President, Chief Operating Officer, DTV at the Kudelski Group.

The divestment of the assets represents a cash transaction for the Group. Other financial terms were not disclosed.

