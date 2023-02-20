The Kudelski Group Divests its DVNor Assets

Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
20.02.2023 07:00:26

Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Sales Result
20-Feb-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

  

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA February 20, 2023 The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, today announced that it has  sold its DVNor assets and related media ingestion and asset management services business to Sweden-based Pixlo AB.

The Group continues to focus on its core businesses, and this transaction is part of our ongoing effort to divest non-core assets, said Morten Solbakken, Executive Vice-President, Chief Operating Officer, DTV at the Kudelski Group.

The divestment of the assets represents a cash transaction for the Group. Other financial terms were not disclosed.

 

 

 

 

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services.

The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

 

Contacts

Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group

Senior Director Public Relations

+41 79 377 45 12

+41 21 732 01 81

cedric.alber@nagra.com

 

Santino Rumasuglia

Kudelski Group

Vice President Head of Investor Relations

+1 480 430 9952

santino.rumasuglia@nagra.com 


