20.02.2023 17:45:23
The Kudelski Group Provides Update Concerning its Stake in iWedia
Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA February 20, 2023 The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, today provided an update regarding the previously announced agreement to sell its 40% equity in iWedia, a provider of tier 1 software solutions for connected TV devices and Android TV.
As certain conditions to the closing of the transaction were not satisfied within the period specified in the share purchase agreement with the buyer, Zappware Entertainment Group International AG (formerly known as Reinhart Interactive TV AG), the sellers decided to terminate the share purchase agreement.
The Kudelski Group remains committed to iWedia and will continue to work with the other iWedia shareholders to support the companys business.
About the Kudelski Group
The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services.
The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.
Contacts
Cédric Alber
Kudelski Group
Senior Director Public Relations
+41 79 377 45 12
+41 21 732 01 81
Santino Rumasuglia
Kudelski Group
Vice President Head of Investor Relations
+1 480 430 9952
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kudelski Group
|route de Genève 22-24
|1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 21 732 01 01
|Fax:
|+41 21 732 01 00
|E-mail:
|info@nagra.com
|Internet:
|https://www.nagra.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012268360
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1564275
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1564275 20-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
