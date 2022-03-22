The Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine And Therapy Center Opened At Abu Dhabi's Burjeel Medical City

The center is part of a collaboration between the renowned Prof. Kypros Nicolaides and the hospital's fetal medicine department

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new fetal medicine and therapy center has been opened at Burjeel Medical City (BMC) in association with the world-renowned fetal medicine expert Prof. Kypros Nicolaides. Famously known as the 'Father of Fetal Medicine,' he is a Professor in the Fetal Medicine Research Institute at King's College Hospital, London. The Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine and Therapy Center was inaugurated during a special ceremony at Burjeel Medical City, the largest medical care facility under the banner of VPS Healthcare, located in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi. The center is part of a collaboration between Prof. Kypros and the hospital's Fetal Medicine Department.

Fetal Medicine is a branch of medicine specializing in monitoring the health concerns of the mother and fetus throughout pregnancy and immediately afterwards. It is not uncommon for pregnant women in the region to travel to the West to seek care through in utero surgery for complex fetal problems. The department is designed to meet the increasing requirement for fetal medicine and therapy in the region.

Commenting on this significant development, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director, VPS Healthcare, said, "The launch of the Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine and Therapy Center at Burjeel Medical City is a momentous occasion, as it is the first such integrated world-class facility in the region. This is a decisive step toward providing comprehensive fetal care to patients undergoing high-risk pregnancies in the UAE."

Prof. Kypros has revolutionised the field of fetal medicine through his extensive research and medical practice achievements, including introducing intrauterine blood transfusions for fetal anaemia. He is a recipient of the Grand Cross of Makarios III – the highest civilian honour awarded by Cyprus, and was elected to the US National Academy of Medicine in 2020.

Prof. Kypros said, "This unique collaboration aims to offer high-quality care in fetal medicine and surgery in the UAE and the MENA region. We aim to provide the many aspects of care in fetal medicine that are not available in the country at present. We are conducting research studies in gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, and preterm delivery and hope that patients from Burjeel Hospitals can participate in the future. Ultimately, I wish to improve the outcome of pregnancies and save many more babies and mothers. I am proud of this collaboration with the department, and I hope it will continue for a long time in future."

The multidisciplinary team at the center will work side by side with the maternal, neonatal, and paediatric experts from Fetal Medicine Research Institute, King's College Hospital, London.

Dr. Mandeep Singh, Former Director of the Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine Center at Southend University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, UK, will lead the medical team at the new center as the Medical Director and Consultant in Maternal & Fetal Medicine of Burjeel Farha.

Medical professionals from the UAE and internationally came together at BMC on the launch day, to gain new insights about fetal medicine from Prof. Kypros.

About Burjeel Medical City

Burjeel Medical City (BMC) is a 400-bed multi-specialty hospital and quaternary care center located in Abu Dhabi, UAE. BMC offers high-quality specialised treatment and emergency care in over 39 adult and pediatric specialties, aided by state-of-the-art medical technology and an international team of experts certified by top global medical boards. BMC is home to the UAE's largest rehabilitation and long-term care center Burjeel Darak, and the next-generation lab BMC Central Laboratory. https://www.burjeelmedicalcity.com/

Media Contact:

Maryam

prteam@acornstrategy.com

+971 (0) 2678 7926

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-kypros-nicolaides-fetal-medicine-and-therapy-center-opened-at-abu-dhabis-burjeel-medical-city-301507447.html

SOURCE Burjeel Medical City