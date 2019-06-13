NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The growth of end-user industries is one of the critical factors that will trigger the growth of the market during the forecast period. The industrial and commercial sectors are the key end-users of ladders. Ladders are used in almost all commercial and industrial establishments for a variety of applications. Therefore, the growth of industrial and commercial end-users will increase the demand for ladders across the world. The need for ladders from the food and beverages industry is stable as ladders are used for storage in warehouses and various other applications. The use of several additional services to operate warehouses such as cold storage infrastructure, warehouse facilities, and container rail yards will increase. The outsourcing of warehouse activities had also grown in the past five years. The process, access, and retrieval of goods in warehouses require efficient tools such as ladders. Thus, the growth of end-user industries is expected to increase the demand for ladders during the forecast period. Our analysts have predicted that the ladder market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.



Market Overview



Growth of the housing market



The domestic segment is the second-largest revenue contributing application segment of the global ladder market. Therefore, the growth in the number of residences will increase the demand for ladders. Extension ladders, single ladders, and standard stepladders are used in domestic applications. The growth of the global housing market is expected to increase the demand for household products such as ladders during the forecast period.



Fluctuations in cost and shortage of high-quality raw materials



Wood is the most commonly used raw material to manufacture ladders as 40%-50% of all ladders are made of timber. However, there is a supply-demand imbalance of wood, which increases the cost of manufacturing ladders. Voluntary measures have been introduced across the world to curb the illegal harvesting of wood. Such a shortage of high-quality timber will affect the global ladders market during the forecast period. The cost of other raw materials used to manufacture ladders, such as steel, plastic, textile, wood particleboard, and cartons is continually fluctuating. The fluctuating value of such raw materials will affect the growth of the global ladder market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be highly fragmented. The presence of several companies, including FeatherLite Inc. and Louisville Ladder Inc., the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growth of the housing market and end-user industries will assist ladder manufacturers. P.W. Platforms Inc., TB Davies (Cardiff) Ltd., and Werner Co. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



