The Largest Commercial Real Estate Company Reveals 3 Factors Driving Downturn

There's been a significant slowdown in commercial real estate , igniting concerns among investors about the health of this industry. Investors are on edge after the failure of three regional banks since March, as banks and businesses grapple with high interest rates.CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) is the world's largest commercial real estate company. Management discussed the slowdown in the industry during its recent earnings call. The company shed light on several key factors that have led to a downturn in the market. Here's an overview of those factors and the investment opportunities you might consider.CBRE provides commercial real estate services and investments globally. The company is involved in property sales, mortgage origination, servicing, and property management for investors and occupants of commercial real estate. With more than 117 years in the industry, CBRE has the experience and knowledge to help us understand what's happening in commercial real estate.