The last day of trading with the warrants of series TO4 B in Terranet AB is today, March 9, 2022

Today, March 9, 2022, is the last day of trading with the warrants of series TO4 B in Terranet AB ("Terranet” or "the Company”). The subscription period for the warrants of series TO4 B runs up until March 11, 2022. Each warrant of series TO4 B gives the owner the right to subscribe for one (1) new B-share in the Company. The exercise price for the warrants of series TO4 B is SEK 0.56 per B-share.



If all the warrants of series TO4 B are exercised, the Company will receive approximately SEK 8.0 million before issuing costs. In order to prevent the warrants expiring without value, the holder must actively subscribe for new shares, no later than March 11, 2022. Alternatively, the holder may sell the warrants, no later than today, March 9, 2022. Please be aware that certain nominees may close their application earlier than March 11, 2022. Complete terms and conditions for the warrants are available at the Company’s website, www.terranet.se/teckningsoption.

Summarized terms for the warrants of series TO4 B:

Subscription period : February 28, 2022 – March 11, 2022

Issue size : 14,319,634 warrants of series TO4 B, which entitles to subscription of 14,319,634 B shares. If all the warrants are exercised, The Company will receive approximately SEK 8.0 million before issuing costs

Exercise price : SEK 0.56 per B share

Last day for trading warrants of series TO4 B : March 9, 2022

Share capital and d ilution : If all warrants are exercised the share capital will increase with SEK 143,196.34, from SEK 3,148,529.30 to SEK 3,291,725.64. If all warrants are exercised the number of shares will increase with 14,319,634 B shares, from 314,852,930 shares (divided on 1,133,263 A shares and 313,719,667 B shares), to 329,172,564 shares. The dilution at exercise of all warrants amounts to approximately 4.35 percent of the number of shares and approximately 4.34 percent of the number of votes.

Note that the warrants that are not exercised at the latest March 11, 2022, or sold at the latest today, March 9, 2022, will expire without value. For the warrants not to lose their value, the holder must actively subscribe for new shares or sell the warrants.

How warrants are exercised:

Nominee-registered warrants (Custody account)

Subscription and payment by exercise of warrants shall be made in accordance with instructions from each nominee. Please contact your nominee for additional information.

Direct-registered warrants (Securities account)

No accounts for issuing nor any instructions regarding payments will be sent out. Subscriptions will be made through simultaneous payment in accordance with the instructions on the application form.

The warrants will then be replaced by interim shares awaiting registration at the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

The application form including instructions for payment will be available at Terranet’s website, www.terranet.se/teckningsoption and on Mangold Fondkommission AB’s website, www.mangold.se.

Advisers

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the financial adviser for Terranet regarding the warrants.

For questions regarding the warrants, please contact:

Mangold Fondkommission AB

Tel: +46 8 5030 1595

E-mail: emissioner@mangold.se

For more information please contact:

Thomas Falkenberg, CFO

Tel: +46 703 360 346

E-mail: thomas.falkenberg@terranet.se

About Terranet

Terranet AB (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). With a vision to save lives Terranet designs and develops a new class for vision-based sensor systems, used for road safety. It markets and delivers a software stack with features available across vehicle platforms and car models. The technology was handpicked and showcased twice at Startup Autobahn in 2021. The company is located in Lund and Stuttgart. Terranet AB is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Discover more about Terranet: www.terranet.se/en

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.

