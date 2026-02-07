NVIDIA Aktie

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

07.02.2026 23:56:00

The Last Time Nvidia Stock Was This Cheap, It Nearly Doubled in 6 Months. Can It Repeat?

There are very few people willing to associate the word "cheap" with Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock, but that's exactly the right adjective. The last time the stock's forward price-to-earnings ratio was this low -- less than a year ago -- in the six months that followed, it racked up returns that nearly caused it to double.Nothing has really changed in its growth rates since that last rise, so I think the stock could be positioned to do it again. At the very least, I expect it will dramatically outperform the market, making it a great buy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
