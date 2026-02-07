NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
07.02.2026 23:56:00
The Last Time Nvidia Stock Was This Cheap, It Nearly Doubled in 6 Months. Can It Repeat?
There are very few people willing to associate the word "cheap" with Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock, but that's exactly the right adjective. The last time the stock's forward price-to-earnings ratio was this low -- less than a year ago -- in the six months that followed, it racked up returns that nearly caused it to double.Nothing has really changed in its growth rates since that last rise, so I think the stock could be positioned to do it again. At the very least, I expect it will dramatically outperform the market, making it a great buy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
