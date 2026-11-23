The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure is the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index. A 2% reading is the long-run target. Even excluding food and energy, the U.S. has been running well above that for five years.

This has forced the central bank's hand, as it's an institution tasked with controlling rising prices across the economy. It raised the fed funds rate 25 basis points in September. The market is certain another hike is in store next month. The big banks believe the benchmark rate will continue to rise in early 2027.

Stock market investors aren't exactly encouraged by this trend. The last time the Fed kept raising rates, the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 25%. You might hesitate to put money to work right now.

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