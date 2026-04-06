Time Aktie

Time für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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06.04.2026 16:00:00

The Last Time the Stock Market Was This Expensive, It Dropped Nearly 50%.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) recorded a cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio of 39.2 in February. If that number doesn't mean much to you, here's the headline: The S&P 500 has only posted a CAPE ratio this high in the lead-up to the dot-com crash of 2000. The S&P 500 lost 49% of its value over the next two-and-a-half years.The CAPE ratio is a measure of how expensive the stock market is, comparing what investors are paying relative to what companies actually earn. A normal P/E ratio compares stock prices to a single year of earnings, which is useful, but can be misleading because one good or bad year can skew the picture. The CAPE ratio -- often called the Shiller P/E, after its creator, Yale economist Robert Shiller -- accounts for that by averaging earnings over the previous decade and adjusting for inflation. It helps cut through the noise, giving you a cleaner read on whether the market is cheap, fairly valued, or expensive.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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