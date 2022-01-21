The Latest: Azarenka overpowers Svitolina at Australian Open

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Friday at the Australian Open (all times local):12:35 p.m.Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka is into the fourth round for the first time since 2016 after overpowering 15th-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-0, 6-2.Azarenka accumulated nearly twice as many winners, 17, as unforced errors, nine, and never faced a break point. Svitolina made mistake after mistake, 26 unforced errors in all. Azarenka improved to 5-0 against Svitolina.The 24th-seeded Azarenka won the title at Melbourne Park in 2012 and 2013, and she also has been the runner-up at the U.S. Open three times, most recently in 2020.She next will play No. 4 Barbora Krejcikova or No. 26 Jelena Ostapenko, who each has won the French Open.Since a quarterfinal run in Australia in 2016, Azarenka lost first-round matches last year and in 2019, and missed the hard-court tournament in 2017, 2018 and 2020.___11:20 a.m.Day 5 at the Australian Open features two much-anticipated matchups that could lead to an even bigger one.Defending champion Naomi Osaka faces Amanda Anisimova at Margaret Court Arena, while No. 1 Ash Barty plays hard-hitting Camila Giorgi at Rod Laver Arena. Both are on the night schedule. The winners of those two matches will meet each other in a fourth-round contest that could have the feel of a Grand Slam final a week early if it's Osaka vs. Barty. Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka is taking on No. 15 seed Elina Svitolina to get things started in the third round.Later Friday, Rafael Nadal will continue his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title with a third-round match against No. 28 Karen Khachanov, and Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini takes on No. 31 Carlos Alcaraz.