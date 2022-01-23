|
The Latest: Barty, Nadal on court on Day 7 Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest at the Australian Open on Sunday (all times local):11:35 a.m.Play has started on Day 7 at the Australian Open and the temperature is expected to top 93 degrees Fahrenheit (34 Celsius) as the fourth round begins.Former U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys faces a tough encounter with eighth-seed Spaniard Paola Badosa in the first of the fourth-round matches on Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.Later, top-ranked Ashleigh Barty will continue her bid to break a long Australian Open drought when she plays No. 60-ranked Amanda Anisimova. Barty is aiming to be the first Australian woman to win the championship here since 1978. The 20-year-old Anisimova saved two match points in a stunning upset of defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round. In the men’s draw, Rafael Nadal will continue his quest for a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title when he takes on French left-hander Adrian Mannarino, while No. 3 Alexander Zverev faces a tricky match against Canada’s Denis Shapovalov.Other matches include No. 7 Matteo Berrettini against Pablo Carreno Busta, and No.17 Gael Monfils meeting Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic. Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka plays French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova and Jessica Pergula faces fifth-seed Maria Sakkari. ___More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports這篇文章 The Latest: Barty, Nadal on court on Day 7 Australian Open 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
