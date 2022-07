The Latest From Big Tech, Including a High-End VR Headset and Lock Screen Monetization

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analysts Maria Gallagher and Jason Moser discuss:Motley Fool contributor Rachel Warren talks with Jay Jacobs, U.S. head of thematics and active equity ETFs at BlackRock, about the trends he and his team are watching in infrastructure, emerging markets, and healthcare.Maria and Jason answer a listener's question about Warner Bros Discovery, and share two stocks on their radar: Paycom and Procore Technologies.Continue reading