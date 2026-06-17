The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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17.06.2026 11:41:00
The Latest Jobs Report All But Eliminated the Chance of a Rate Cut This Summer. Here's What That Means for the Market.
Not that last week's inflation report didn't confirm it, but the odds of an interest rate cut anytime soon were already waning a week earlier. That's when we got May's surprisingly healthy employment numbers. The United States added 172,000 jobs last month, topping expectations of only 80,000 against a backdrop of a large number of AI-related layoffs.^SPX data by YChartsContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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