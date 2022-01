The Latest Kohl's Activist Investor Attack Makes No Sense

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This week, Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) became the subject of yet another activist campaign. Macellum Advisors -- which teamed up with several other investment funds to mount a challenge to the Kohl's board in 2021 before settling with the company -- just launched a new attack on the department store giant's leadership.At one level, shareholders' impatience is understandable: Kohl's stock has gone nowhere for over two decades. Nevertheless, Macellum's activist campaign doesn't make sense in light of the company's rapidly improving results and solid future prospects.Kohl's stock performance, data by YCharts.Continue reading