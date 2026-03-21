Super Micro Computer Aktie
WKN DE: A40MRM / ISIN: US86800U3023
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21.03.2026 03:25:31
The Latest Super Micro Computer Scandal Sinks the Stock. Is This a Buying Opportunity or Should Investors Stay Away?
Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) plunged this week after the company found itself in the midst of yet another scandal. The company has been a magnet for controversy over the years and has come under scrutiny from both short-sellers and government regulatory agencies alike.The latest blow to the company comes after the U.S. Justice Department indicted three Supermicro employees, including one of its co-founders, for violating the Export Control Reform Act. The government has accused the employees of smuggling around $2.5 billion worth of servers with Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) to China. The U.S. has strict rules against sending its top chips to China to protect national security interests, and the three Supermicro employees went to great lengths to hide these sales. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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