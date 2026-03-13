Law Debenture Aktie

Law Debenture für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 889113 / ISIN: GB0031429219

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13.03.2026 14:58:44

The Law Debenture Corporation (LWDB)

Edison Investment Research Limited
The Law Debenture Corporation (LWDB)

13-March-2026 / 13:58 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 13 March 2026

 

Edison issues report on The Law Debenture Corporation (LWDB)

Edison issues report on The Law Debenture Corporation (LSE: LWDB)

The Law Debenture Corporation (LWDB) has published 2025 results, a year in which it built on its long-term record of outperformance versus its broad UK equity market benchmark and peers. We believe LWDB’s unique combination of a UK investment trust and a cash-generative professional services operating business (IPS) are core to this performance. In 2025, portfolio returns were driven by strong stock selection across the range of market capitalisations, with investment flexibility supported by the earnings and cash flow of IPS. With debt and IPS at fair value, NAV total return of 28% was 4.4pp ahead of the benchmark and DPS increased by 6.0%.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2291360  13-March-2026 

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