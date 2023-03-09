THE LAW FIRM OF TAMARA N. HOLDER RETAINS RUBENSTEIN PUBLIC RELATIONS AS AGENCY OF RECORD

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Firm of Tamara N. Holder, LLC., a nationally recognized firm focusing on institutional abuse and women's rights, announced today the retention of Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) as its agency of record.

Founded in 2005 by Tamara Holder, her practice concentrates on employment discrimination, worker equality, sexual harassment, and institutional abuse cases. Tamara has represented clients in cases against Twin Peaks Restaurants, NorthShore University Health System, and Amazon.

Tamara is a women's rights lawyer, civil rights attorney, and workplace discrimination lawyer who has also served as a progressive legal analyst on Fox News.

"The Law Firm of Tamara N. Holder, LLC is honored to work alongside Rubenstein PR, the industry-leading public relations firm," said Tamar Holder. "I look forward to building a strategic and impactful relationship advancing women's rights in the global workplace."

RPR's long-standing media relations and expertise in legal representation will bring thirty-plus years of combined experience in corporate messaging and brand positioning to highlight Tamara's incredible career in bringing a voice to victims of institutional abuse and standing up for women's rights.

"Tamara Holder has built an extraordinary career standing up for her clients, challenging some of the most recognizable companies around the country," said RPR President Richard Rubenstein. "Her skilled background and tireless advocacy is a much-needed voice representing women seeking justice."

About The Law Office of Tamara Holder, LLC.

Recognized by The Chicago Sun Times as "One of 50 People Who Make Chicago a Better Place," Tamara has built a career focusing on justice for the voiceless, advocating for women's rights and ending institutional abuse in the workplace.

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

